Firefighters extinguished a fire at Union Bank in Atascadero on Thursday.

It broke out at around 1 p.m. at the bank in the 7100 block of El Camino Real, near Highway 41.

Shortly before 2 p.m., the northbound lanes of El Camino Read were impacted due to the fire.

The extent of damage is unknown at this time.

A spokesperson for the fire department could not provide additional information Thursday afternoon but said the fire was under investigation.