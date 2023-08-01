Fire reported behind businesses in Atascadero

A small fire broke out behind a couple of businesses in Atascadero on Tuesday.

It happened at about 1:45 p.m. in the 5000 block of Traffic Way.

According to Atascadero Fire & Emergency Services, the fire broke out behind Air Rite and The Top Shop and was confined to some outbuildings and HVAC units. The main structures were not damaged.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Traffic Way was closed to traffic between Via Ave. and Rosario Ave. while firefighters were on scene. It was reopened by 3:10 p.m.