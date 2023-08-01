Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Fire reported behind businesses in Atascadero

atascadero business fire.jpg
Atascadero Fire &amp; Emergency Services
Firefighters extinguish a fire behind a couple of businesses in the 5000 block of Traffic Way in Atascadero on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023.
atascadero business fire.jpg
Posted at 3:24 PM, Aug 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-01 18:26:31-04

A small fire broke out behind a couple of businesses in Atascadero on Tuesday.

It happened at about 1:45 p.m. in the 5000 block of Traffic Way.

According to Atascadero Fire & Emergency Services, the fire broke out behind Air Rite and The Top Shop and was confined to some outbuildings and HVAC units. The main structures were not damaged.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Traffic Way was closed to traffic between Via Ave. and Rosario Ave. while firefighters were on scene. It was reopened by 3:10 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY-70 sidebar promo.jpg