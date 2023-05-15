Fire reported in the California Valley area, 80 percent contained

A 110-acre grass fire is spreading in the California Valley area and is about 80 percent contained, a Cal Fire official said.

The fire originally started from a debris pile and grew to 110 acres, Tom Swanson, Cal Fire assistant fire chief, said.

The fire is near Angwin Trail and Alleghany Road, a few miles from the Carrizo Plain National Monument. The fire started on Bureau of Land Management property, Swanson said.

Two hand crews, seven engines, two bulldozers and two air tankers responded to the fire, Swanson said. A third air tanker was assigned but was called off, Swanson said.

Grass fires in this area are typical for this time of year as the grass in the valley dries out more quickly than other types of vegetation in other areas, Swanson said.

