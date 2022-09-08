Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Fire threatens structure in Santa Maria

santa-barbara-county-fire-e1539197997204.jpg
KSBY
santa-barbara-county-fire-e1539197997204.jpg
Posted at 5:36 PM, Sep 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-07 20:36:28-04

Santa Barbara County Fire officials responded to a second alarm structure fire Wednesday afternoon.

The fire broke out at about 4:42 p.m. on the 2100 block of Sinton Road in Santa Maria.

Fire officials say the fire is threatening a 5,000-square-foot building.

As of 5:20 p.m., the second alarm response was canceled.

Fire officials say everyone is reportedly out of the structure, and black smoke can be seen in the area.

This is a developing story and will be updated when new information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
MicrosoftTeams-image (10).png