Fire threatens structure in Santa Maria

Santa Barbara County Fire officials responded to a second alarm structure fire Wednesday afternoon.

The fire broke out at about 4:42 p.m. on the 2100 block of Sinton Road in Santa Maria.

Fire officials say the fire is threatening a 5,000-square-foot building.

As of 5:20 p.m., the second alarm response was canceled.

Fire officials say everyone is reportedly out of the structure, and black smoke can be seen in the area.

This is a developing story and will be updated when new information becomes available.