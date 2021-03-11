Menu

Firefighters across California visit Allan Hancock College for state-certified training

Posted at 12:00 AM, Mar 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-11 03:00:21-05

Firefighters across the state came to Allan Hancock College for state-certified firefighter training.

According to the Santa Barbara County Training Officers Association, this is 5-day course that runs for 40 hours.

Some of the training includes hazard recognition, mitigation for victim access and rescue.

34 firefighters from six different agencies ranging from Santa Cruz to San Bernandino.

Due to COVID-19, the class wasn't available last year because of the shutdown. CDC guidelines were enforced during the trainings.

