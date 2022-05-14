UPDATE: Firefighters are responding to a brush fire in Los Padres National Forest

UPDATE :5:30 PM): Fire officials say forward progress stopped after air tankers made drops on both flanks. Crews will remain on scene to mop up.

—

UPDATE (5 PM): Santa Barbara County Fire says air attacks are holding the Glen Fire, but it has the potential to grow to 10 acres. The vegetation fire is located in Los Padres National Forest.

—

The Glen Fire broke out at around 4:04 P.M. in Goleta between Glen Annie Road and Winchester Canyon.

Santa Barbara County Fire reports the blaze is now five acres and is spreading at a moderate rate.

The fire is slope driven in the foothills.

Crews are on scene assessing the best way to access the vegetation fire.

According to Santa Barbara County Fire, air resources have been requested.

This is a developing story.