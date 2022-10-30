Firefighters are working to contain the Foxen Fire north of Los Olivos

Santa Barbara County Fire is on scene containing a brush fire that broke out at the Santa Ynez Valley Recycling and Transfer Station, which is located at 4004 Foxen Canyon Road.

The Foxen Fire was first reported at 2:24 P.M.

Fire officials said the flames spread to dry vegetation from debris on fire at the recycling station.

Firefighters contained the blaze at two to three acres.

SBC Fire said forward progress has stopped, and additional resources have been called off.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.