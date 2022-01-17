Watch
Firefighters battle commercial structure fire in Santa Maria

Santa Maria Fire Department
Fire crews responded to the structure fire early Monday morning. The Santa Maria Police Department and AMR were also on scene.
Posted at 6:37 AM, Jan 17, 2022
Fire crews responded to a structure fire in Santa Maria early Monday morning.

Officials say the fire broke out on the 300 block of North Blosser Rd. in Santa Maria. According to a tweet the department shared, the fire started outside the building and burned into it, activating the building's sprinkler system.

Santa Maria Fire Department sent four engines and a truck to fight the fire. Santa Maria Police Department and AMR were also on scene.

No one was injured in the blaze, but fire officials are urging people to avoid the area.

The fire's cause is under investigation.

