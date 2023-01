A fire broke out at a house in Atascadero on Friday.

It was first reported at about 9:45 a.m. in the 7500 block of Balboa Rd.

Balboa Rd. was closed between San Fernando Rd. and Ardilla Rd. while firefighters worked to put out the flames.

According to police, only one home was involved and the fire did not spread to any other buildings.

This is a developing story and will be updated with new information as it becomes available.