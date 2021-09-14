Watch
Firefighters battle structure fire at Camp SLO

CAL FIRE SLO
Posted at 11:15 PM, Sep 13, 2021
CAL FIRE SLO responded to reports of a structure fire Monday night.

The fire broke out at Camp San Luis Obispo near O'Connor Way and Sutter Avenue at around 10:05 p.m.

Fire officials say when they arrived they found a 40X40 building fully engulfed in flames.

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control due to a quick response.

Firefighters will remain on scene for two to three hours mopping up any hot spots.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

