Firefighters battling vegetation fire between Buellton and Lompoc

Firefighters are battling a small vegetation fire between Buellton and Lompoc in Santa Barbara County.
The fire is burning near the 600 block of Mail Road about 7 miles west of Buellton, according to a tweet from Santa Barbara County Fire Department PIO Scott Safechuck.
Safechuck cited first reports stating the fire is about 100 feet by 100 feet, moving at a slow rate of spread with the potential for two to three acres.
A Santa Barbara County Air Support Unit helicopter is making water drops, with fixed-wing tankers on-scene.
