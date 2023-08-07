Firefighters battling vegetation fire between Buellton and Lompoc

Firefighters are battling a small vegetation fire between Buellton and Lompoc in Santa Barbara County.

The fire is burning near the 600 block of Mail Road about 7 miles west of Buellton, according to a tweet from Santa Barbara County Fire Department PIO Scott Safechuck.

Safechuck cited first reports stating the fire is about 100 feet by 100 feet, moving at a slow rate of spread with the potential for two to three acres.

A Santa Barbara County Air Support Unit helicopter is making water drops, with fixed-wing tankers on-scene.

This article will be updated as more information is released.