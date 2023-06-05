Firefighters contain debris fire at Paso Robles recycling building

A debris fire broke out at a Paso Robles commercial building Sunday afternoon.

Firefighters responded to the fire at the North County Recycling Building.

The fire first broke out Saturday night outside the building with fire crews containing it.

Fire officials say around 3:00 p.m. today, the wind picked up and the debris caught fire again, this time inside the structure.

Responding crews knocked down the fire within 5-10 minutes.

Firefighters remain on scene, making sure to get all the debris out of the building and are watering it down to make sure there are no more hot spots left.