Firefighters contain structure fire in San Miguel

Firefighters responded to a structure fire in San Miguel Thursday evening.

The fire was first reported at 6:30 p.m. at the 1100 block of L St.

San Miguel Fire Department, Camp Roberts Fire Department, Paso Robles Fire Department, and CAL Fire SLO responded to the fire.

When first responders arrived, they discovered heavy smoke coming out of the side of the structure.

Crews made quick access to the fire and started to knock it down, but the fire spread to the walls and the attic.

Fire officials say it took 2 hours to get control of the fire.

Crews remained on scene for mop up, which is expected to take another 3 hours.

Nobody was inside the residence when the fire broke out.

Fire officials say it appeared the fire did not damage any nearby structures, but investigators are confirming.

The cause and origin of the fire is under investigation.