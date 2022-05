Firefighters responded to a house fire in the Nipomo Mesa area on Monday.

The fire was reported just before 5 p.m. at a home in the 2300 block of Fowler Ln.

CAL FIRE SLO says firefighters arrived to find a fire in the attic and were able to quickly stop it from spreading to other parts of the home.

Crews were expected to remain on scene for up to an additional 45 minutes for mop-up.

The cause of the fire has not been released.