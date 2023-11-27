Firefighters extinguish fire at apartment complex in Paso Robles

Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services responded to an apartment fire off 33rd Street on Sunday, November 26.

The call came in around 8:15 p.m. Fire officials say the first crews to arrive at the scene found a fire burning in an exterior storage space on the second floor.

Due to the fire suppression system that the building already had in place and firefighters arriving quickly to the scene, the fire did not extend to the living quarters, and there was minimal damage to the structure.

All occupants evacuated safely and were able to return to their homes once the fire was extinguished.

The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time.