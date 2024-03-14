Firefighters extinguish residential fire in Paso Robles

Firefighters extinguished a residential fire that fully engulfed a garage in Paso Robles on Wednesday.

Firefighters responded to the scene on Evert Court around 6:36 p.m. to discover an attached garage "fully involved" with fire, the City of Paso Robles said in a press release.

No occupants were home at the time and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Two fire engines and one ladder truck belonging to Paso Robles' fire department responded to the scene, according to the release. One engine from Cal Fire SLO and one engine from Atascadero's fire department assisted under the city's automatic aid agreement.