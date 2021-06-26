Firefighters extinguish two human-caused fires in Paso Robles riverbed within 24 hours

Paso Robles fire officials responded to two human-caused fires within 24 hours Friday night and Saturday morning.

The first fire broke out at around 6:21 p.m. Friday off Navajo Avenue. Fire officials say when they arrived they found a small 10 x 10 area on fire that they quickly extinguished.

The second fire broke out Saturday morning at around 12:53 a.m. near Highway 101 northbound just south of Highway 46 east.

Three fire engines, one Battalion Chief from Paso Robles, and one type III engine from Cal Fire SLO responded to contain the fire.

Paso Robles police say they had to close down a portion of Highway 101 as fire crews responded to the fire.

Fire officials say the fire was .20 acres and was put out within an hour.

Those fires were determined to be humanly caused.