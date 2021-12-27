Watch
Firefighters extricating person involved in crash in Arroyo Grande

Five Cities Fire Authority<br/><br/>
Vehicle extrication in Arroyo Grande
Posted at 9:44 AM, Dec 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-27 12:51:30-05

Five Cities Fire Authority are extricating a person from a vehicle that went off the roadway and into drainage.

The vehicle went off at 1500 W. Branch St. and Oak Park Blvd. in Arroyo Grande.

Fire officials are advising people to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

