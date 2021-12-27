Firefighters extricating person involved in crash in Arroyo Grande

Five Cities Fire Authority are extricating a person from a vehicle that went off the roadway and into drainage.

The vehicle went off at 1500 W. Branch St. and Oak Park Blvd. in Arroyo Grande.

FCFA extricating patient - vehicle off the roadway and into drainage 1500 W Branch / Oak Park in Arroyo Grande. Please avoid the area. #5citiesfire @ArroyoGrandeCA pic.twitter.com/Hc4DgymiPn — Five Cities Fire (@5CitiesFirePIO) December 27, 2021

Fire officials are advising people to avoid the area.

