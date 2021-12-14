Watch
Firefighters head to single car crash near Avila Beach Dr.

CAL FIRE officials urge drivers to be cautious in the area.
Posted at 11:03 AM, Dec 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-14 14:30:00-05

A blue Toyota Tundra was involved in a single car crash in the northbound lanes of Hwy 101 on Tuesday morning, officials report.

At about 10:43 a.m., the car reportedly hit the center divide along northbound Hwy 101, south of the Avila Beach Dr. off ramp.

CAL FIRE SLO responded to the crash and urged drivers in the area to be cautious.

No injuries have been reported.

The crash area had been cleared by 11:30 a.m.

