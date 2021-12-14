Firefighters head to single car crash near Avila Beach Dr.

A blue Toyota Tundra was involved in a single car crash in the northbound lanes of Hwy 101 on Tuesday morning, officials report.

At about 10:43 a.m., the car reportedly hit the center divide along northbound Hwy 101, south of the Avila Beach Dr. off ramp.

CAL FIRE SLO responded to the crash and urged drivers in the area to be cautious.

TRAFFIC COLLISION: N HWY 101 South of Avila Beach Dr off ramp. Use caution while driving in the area.⚠️ #Firefighters are responding. #AvilaBeach #PismoBeach #CountyOfSlo pic.twitter.com/kQl3n1rkzg — CAL FIRE SLO (@CALFIRE_SLO) December 14, 2021

No injuries have been reported.

The crash area had been cleared by 11:30 a.m.