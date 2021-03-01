Firefighters investigating after an abandoned home caught fire in Templeton

Fire crews are investigating after an abandoned home caught fire in Templeton Sunday afternoon.
The Templeton City Fire Department received a report of a residential fire on Main Street near the Salinas Riverbed around 3 p.m.
CAL FIRE SLO and the Atascadero Fire Department also responded.
While crews knocked down the residential fire, some flames got into the nearby vegetation... sparking a small vegetation fire around the home.
Fire officials said firefighters extinguished both fires in nearly 20 minutes.
No injuries were reported.