Firefighters investigating after an abandoned home caught fire in Templeton

Posted at 5:52 PM, Feb 28, 2021
Fire crews are investigating after an abandoned home caught fire in Templeton Sunday afternoon.

The Templeton City Fire Department received a report of a residential fire on Main Street near the Salinas Riverbed around 3 p.m.

CAL FIRE SLO and the Atascadero Fire Department also responded.

While crews knocked down the residential fire, some flames got into the nearby vegetation... sparking a small vegetation fire around the home.

Fire officials said firefighters extinguished both fires in nearly 20 minutes.

No injuries were reported.

