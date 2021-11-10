Firefighters knock down apartment fire in Goleta

Several people were taken to the hospital Tuesday evening due to a structure fire in Goleta.

It was reported shortly before 5 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 100 block of Orange Avenue.

Santa Barbara County Fire officials say the occupant of the affected apartment was pulled from the building before firefighters arrived and taken to the hospital.

According to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office, the two people who rescued the victim were sheriff's deputies. They were also taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation and are expected to recover.

Fire officials say crews were able to prevent the fire from spreading to adjacent units.