Firefighters knock down garage fire in Santa Ynez Valley

Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to reports of a structure fire Wednesday.

The fire broke out in the garage of a home on the 3600 block of Olive Street in the Santa Ynez Valley at around 6:00 p.m.

Fire officials say when they arrived they found flames in the garage of the home. Quick access allowed firefighters to prevent the fire from reaching the main house.

No one was injured in the fire.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.