Firefighters knock down house fire in Nipomo

Firefighters responded to a house fire in Nipomo on Tuesday.

It happened at a home in the 800 block of Inga Rd. at about 1:50 p.m.

According to CAL FIRE SLO, firefighters arrived to find flames coming from the front of the house.

They were able to knock the fire down quickly, but about 60% of the house sustained damage, CAL FIRE SLO public information officer Toni Davis told a KSBY News crew at the scene.

The fire did not spread beyond the house and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

