Firefighters knock down house fire in Nipomo

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CAL FIRE SLO firefighters at the scene of a house fire on Inga Rd. in Nipomo on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023.
Posted at 5:42 PM, Aug 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-29 20:42:07-04

Firefighters responded to a house fire in Nipomo on Tuesday.

It happened at a home in the 800 block of Inga Rd. at about 1:50 p.m.

According to CAL FIRE SLO, firefighters arrived to find flames coming from the front of the house.

They were able to knock the fire down quickly, but about 60% of the house sustained damage, CAL FIRE SLO public information officer Toni Davis told a KSBY News crew at the scene.

The fire did not spread beyond the house and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

