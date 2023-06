CAL FIRE SLO responded to reports of a vegetation Thursday afternoon east of Templeton.

The fire broke out at about 3:19 p.m. along the 1800 block of Burnt Rock Way.

Fire officials say the fire burned approximately 2.5 acres.

In less than an hour, fire officials were able to stop the forward progress of the fire.

Fire officials say they will remain on scene for 2 hours mopping up the area.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.