Firefighters on scene of mobile home fire near Atascadero

Firefighters responded to a fire at a mobile home on Highway 41 east of Atascadero on Tuesday.

It was reported shortly after 11 a.m. near Homestead Road.

CAL FIRE reported that fire crews arrived to find the home fully involved in fire.

All occupants were reported to be out of the structure.

The California Highway Patrol reported that one lane of the highway was closed because of the fire equipment parked at the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated with new information as it becomes available.