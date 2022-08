CAL Fire SLO responded to a brush fire that broke out just after 4:30 P.M. between Southbound Highway 101 and Stockdale Road near Monterey Road.

Firefighters quickly gained control of the blaze at half an acre.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

No injuries were reported.

One fire engine remains on scene, but it is expected to clear the scene in the next 15 minutes.