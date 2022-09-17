Firefighters put out vegetation fire at Turnpike on-ramp

Firefighters put out a vegetation fire located right off of Northbound Hwy 101 in Santa Barbara.

Santa Barbara County Fire's Public Information Officer, Scott Safechuck, tweeted that the fire started at about 12:49 p.m. on Saturday.

According to Safechuck, the fire was at the Turnpike Rd. on-ramp. That's right near In-N-Out Burger.

Crews shut down Northbound Hwy 101 for several minutes due to smokey conditions.

Safechuck says forward progress stopped at 1 p.m. The highway has since reopened and mop-up operations are continuing.