Firefighters quickly contain house fire in Santa Maria

Santa Barbara County Fire officials responded to reports of a structure fire Monday morning in Santa Maria.

Fire officials say they responded to reports of the smell of smoke at a home on the 3600 block of Tepusquet Road at 11:08 a.m.

Residents at the home reported smelling smoke when they called the fire department. When first responders arrived they say they found an exterior wall fire.

Santa Barbara County Fire officials say they noted a spot in the wall using a thermal imaging camera and a hot wall to the touch. Firefighters opened the wall using hand tools and the fire was quickly extinguished.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.