Firefighters remind community to check smoke alarms during daylight saving time change

With daylight saving time right around the corner, emergency officials say it's not only imperative to set your clocks ahead one hour but to check your smoke alarms.

Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services remind people to check their smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors during the upcoming daylight saving time change.

Residents should set their clocks ahead one hour starting Sunday, March 12, at 2 a.m.

“These days, as many clocks spring forward automatically, it is especially important for this reminder to reach every household,” said Fire Captain John Prickett.

Three out of five home fire deaths are the result of property fires that did not have working smoke alarms.

“Smoke alarms save lives,” Prickett said.

Firefighters recommend upgrading to a 10-year, sealed battery alarm if your smoke alarm is older than ten years.

For more information, visit the Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services website link here.

