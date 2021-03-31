Firefighters rescue hiker from Bishop Peak in San Luis Obispo

CAL FIRE SLO and SLO City Fire rescued a hiker from Bishop Peak in San Luis Obispo Tuesday night.

Authorities first received the report around 8:30 p.m.

Firefighters went up multiple trails to locate the hiker and after an assessment, fire officials say the hiker was not injured.

However, the hiker was in an area difficult to access that required a rope rescue. Around 11 p.m. a helicopter from Santa Barbara County was requested and arrived at the scene to help.

The patient was taken to Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center by the San Luis Obispo Police Department to be medically evaluated.