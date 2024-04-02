Firefighters rescue unconscious man from house fire in San Luis Obispo

Firefighters rescued an unconscious man from a house fire in San Luis Obispo Tuesday afternoon.

Fire officials said the fire broke out in the back unit of a house on the 1300 block of Breck Street shortly after 12:30 p.m.

When the fire crew searched the premises, they found a man unconscious in the bathroom.

Officials told KSBY the man was later revived and transported to a local hospital for further treatment and evaluation.

It is uncertain if the man became unconscious before or after the fire broke out.

Firefighters are urging residents to be mindful of accidental fires.

"Make sure you've got candles put out, make sure your electrical is taken care of, make sure you are not overloading circuits, and make sure your smoke detectors are working," San Luis Obispo City Fire Chief Todd Tuggle said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.