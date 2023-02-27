Watch Now
Firefighters respond to 2nd alarm fire in Oceano

A screen grab from video provided by the Five Cities Fire Authority shows firefighters battling the flames of a house fire on 22nd Street in Oceano on Monday, Feb. 27, 2023.
Posted at 11:25 AM, Feb 27, 2023
Firefighters responded to a residential structure fire in Oceano on Monday morning.

The fire was reported at a home in the 1500 block of 22nd Street shortly after 11 a.m.

A second alarm was declared as multiple firefighting units were called to the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated with new information as it becomes available.

