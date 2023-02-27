Firefighters respond to 2nd alarm fire in Oceano

Firefighters responded to a residential structure fire in Oceano on Monday morning.

The fire was reported at a home in the 1500 block of 22nd Street shortly after 11 a.m.

A second alarm was declared as multiple firefighting units were called to the scene.

Structure Fire - 1500 Block 22nd Street Oceano. FCFA and ⁦@CALFIRE_SLO⁩ on scene. Residents out of structure. Exposures protected. #5citiesfire pic.twitter.com/1DSJItgI7C — Five Cities Fire (@5CitiesFirePIO) February 27, 2023

This is a developing story and will be updated with new information as it becomes available.