Firefighters respond to apartment fire in Paso Robles

Fire crews are responding to an apartment fire on Alamo Creek Road in Paso Robles.

According to CAL FIRE SLO, fire officials responded to the call at around 8:04 a.m. on Tuesday.

Multiple fire crews responded to the call, including CAL FIRE SLO and the Paso Robles Fire Department.

In a video shared on social media, flames were visible from the top and bottom levels of the apartment.

KSBY reached out to the Paso Robles Fire Department, but they were unable to provide additional details.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

