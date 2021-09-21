Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Firefighters respond to apartment fire in Paso Robles

items.[0].image.alt
ksby
cal fire
fire
Posted at 9:17 AM, Sep 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-21 12:17:51-04

Fire crews are responding to an apartment fire on Alamo Creek Road in Paso Robles.

According to CAL FIRE SLO, fire officials responded to the call at around 8:04 a.m. on Tuesday.

Multiple fire crews responded to the call, including CAL FIRE SLO and the Paso Robles Fire Department.

In a video shared on social media, flames were visible from the top and bottom levels of the apartment.

KSBY reached out to the Paso Robles Fire Department, but they were unable to provide additional details.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Hispanic Heritage Month promo 2

Hispanic Heritage Month