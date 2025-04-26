Watch Now
Firefighters respond to blaze at ranch house in Los Alamos

A fire at a house in Los Alamos Saturday morning has caused moderate damage to the structure, according to the Santa Barbara County (SBC) Fire Department.

SBC Fire Public Information Officer Scott Safechuck reports in a post on X that firefighters responded to the blaze inside a single-story ranch house at 4300 Highway 135 at 9 a.m.

By 9:09 a.m., officials say the fire was knocked down, causing moderate damage to the structure.

A second fire engine was on scene at 9:40 a.m. to help with mop-up and overhaul, according to Safechuck.

The ranch house was reportedly under renovation at the time of the fire.

Officials say the blaze was found by a construction worker who then reported it to 911 on Saturday morning.

No injuries were reported as a result of the fire, and the cause is still under investigation.

