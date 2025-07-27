Firefighters respond to blaze near California Valley

The San Luis Obispo County Fire Department responded to a vegetation fire burning in east San Luis Obispo County near California Valley Sunday afternoon.

The blaze— which officials are calling the Carrizo Fire— was reportedly burning off of Carnaza Road and Bitterwater Road.

The San Luis Obispo County Fire Department says the fire was detected by the agency's cameras and appeared to be burning in grass.

At 4:15 p.m., officials reported that the fire was at a garbage dump, spreading to about 20 feet by 100 feet.

Authorities added that private equipment was working to contain the blaze while firefighters were en route.

By 4:21 p.m., the fire department posted that the Carrizo Fire posed no threat to vegetation, and that wildland response was canceled.

Officials did not report a cause of the fire.