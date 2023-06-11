Watch Now
Firefighters respond to calls of an explosion, shed fire in Goleta

Posted at 8:58 AM, Jun 11, 2023
Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to reports of an explosion Sunday morning in Goleta.

Fire officials say the calls came in at about 5:28 a.m. near the block of 5900 via Lemora.

When first responders arrived, they found a 10'X15' shed on fire next to a home.

Firefighters were able to quickly knock down the fire and keep it from extending to the home.

No one was injured and the cause is under investigation.

