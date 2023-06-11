Firefighters respond to calls of an explosion, shed fire in Goleta

Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to reports of an explosion Sunday morning in Goleta.
Fire officials say the calls came in at about 5:28 a.m. near the block of 5900 via Lemora.
When first responders arrived, they found a 10'X15' shed on fire next to a home.
Firefighters were able to quickly knock down the fire and keep it from extending to the home.
No one was injured and the cause is under investigation.
