A car fire slowed traffic along Highway 1 near the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office on Thursday.

It happened just before 10 a.m. in the northbound lanes at Kansas Ave.

The car, which had pulled over to the right shoulder, was in flames when CAL FIRE firefighters arrived.

One lane of the highway was closed while crews worked to extinguish the fire.

Both lanes were back open by 10:45 a.m.