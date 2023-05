Firefighters responded to a dryer fire at Cal Poly Monday night.

San Luis Obispo City Fire Department officials say they responded to a dryer fire on campus.

When firefighters arrived, they found the fire extinguished with no extension.

Crews helped with smoke removal.

Nobody was injured in the fire.

Firefighters used the incident to remind people to clean out the lint from their dryer.

