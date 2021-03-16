Firefighters respond to fire at downtown San Luis Obispo restaurant

UPDATE (12:19 p.m.) - San Luis Obispo City firefighters say they were able to extinguish a cooking fire that broke out Tuesday morning at Luna Red restaurant in about five minutes upon arrival.

They confirmed the fire started on a stovetop. Employees reportedly tried to put out the fire with a fire extinguisher but were unsuccessful.

___

UPDATE (11:49 a.m.) - A post on the restaurant's Facebook page said a fryer in the kitchen caught fire. No one was hurt.

___

(11:30 a.m.) - Firefighters were responding to a fire at Luna Red restaurant in downtown San Luis Obispo on Tuesday.

It was first reported as a stove fire just after 11 a.m.

The popular restaurant is located near the intersection of Chorro and Monterey streets.

Firefighters are reporting active fire and moderate smoke coming from the roof.

KSBY News has a crew headed to the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated with new information as it becomes available.