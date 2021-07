Firefighters are working to extinguish a fire that broke out in an underground cable vault in Santa Maria.

The fire was first reported at about 9:45 a.m. on Tuesday in the Frontier Communications building located on S. Bradley Rd. near Foster Rd.

Santa Barbara County Fire officials say the building was evacuated and firefighters are working to gain access to the vault.

This is a developing story and will be updated with new information as it becomes available.