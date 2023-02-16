Firefighters respond to fire outside San Luis Obispo home

The cause of a fire outside a home in San Luis Obispo Wednesday afternoon is under investigation.

San Luis Obispo City Fire says a call came in around 3:50 p.m. reporting a possible fire along the 3100 block of Johnson Avenue.

Fire officials say firefighters found a fire on the outside of the single story home and were able to put out the flames, which they say did not extend into the structure.

No one was displaced as a result of the fire and no injuries were reported.

Fire officials say traffic may be impacted in the area until shortly after 5:30.