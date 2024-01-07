Watch Now
Firefighters respond to garage fire in San Luis Obispo

Posted at 11:41 AM, Jan 07, 2024
San Luis Obispo City Fire officials responded to a structure fire Sunday morning.

It happened at 9:25 a.m. on the 1400 block of Oceanairre Dr.

When fire officials arrived the garage of the residence was on fire.

Fire crews were able to keep the fire isolated to the garage.

Crews were on scene for several hours knocking down the fire and mopping up.

Fire officials say no one was injured and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

