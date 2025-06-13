Firefighters respond to house fire in Paso Robles

Firefighters are at the scene of a house fire in Paso Robles.

The fire was reported shortly after 3 p.m. Friday at the home on the 3200 block of Lucas Lane.

Firefighters from multiple agencies were still working to put out the fire shortly before 4:30 p.m.

A CAL FIRE spokesperson says the fire is believed to have started in the attic.

No other information was immediately available.