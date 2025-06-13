Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Firefighters respond to house fire in Paso Robles

Image (21).jpg
KSBY
Image (21).jpg
Posted
and last updated

Firefighters are at the scene of a house fire in Paso Robles.

The fire was reported shortly after 3 p.m. Friday at the home on the 3200 block of Lucas Lane.

Firefighters from multiple agencies were still working to put out the fire shortly before 4:30 p.m.

A CAL FIRE spokesperson says the fire is believed to have started in the attic.

No other information was immediately available.  

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY-In-Your-Community-480x360.jpg