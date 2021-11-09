1 person suffers burns in Nipomo mobile home fire

Firefighters responded to a mobile home fire in Nipomo late Monday afternoon.
The fire was reported just after 4:30 p.m. at a home in the 400 block of Neptune Drive.
According to CAL FIRE SLO, one person was taken to a hospital with burn injuries.
A dog was also reportedly injured.
A second person who was initially believed to be inside was not at home at the time of the fire, a CAL FIRE SLO spokesman said.
The fire was reportedly contained by 5:30 p.m.
Firefighters are expected to remain on the scene for another two to three hours for mop-up.
Fire officials say the fire is believed to be accidental.