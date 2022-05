UPDATE (12:52 p.m.) - The San Luis Obispo County Office of Emergency Services is reporting five mobile homes on fire in the Santa Margarita Mobile Home Park.

(12:30 p.m.) - Firefighters are responding to a mobile home fire in Santa Margarita.

The fire was reported shortly after noon Friday on Pinal Ave. in the Santa Margarita Mobile Home Park.

Multiple engines were called to respond.

This is a developing story and will be updated with new information as it becomes available.