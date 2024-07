Multiple fires broke out in the Isla Vista and Goleta area around midnight on Wednesday in the duration of an hour.

Santa Barbara Fire responded to a piece of furniture that caught fire at 6600 Abrego Road. Two dumpster fires were also reported on 6711 and 6750 El Colegio Road. Lastly, a vegetation fire broke out in Girsh Park.

All fires have been successfully contained without any reported injuries. The cause is currently under investigation.