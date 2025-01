An RV was destroyed in a fire Friday afternoon in Paso Robles.

The fire was reported just before 3:30 p.m. along the 4000 block of Whispering Oak Way.

A large plume of black smoke from the fire could be seen for miles.

ALERTCalifornia Smoke from an RV fire on Whispering Oak Way in Paso Robles is seen on an ALERTCalifornia wildfire camera on Friday, Jan. 10, 2025.

Multiple crews from CAL FIRE SLO and the Paso Robles Fire Department were dispatched to the fire.

Fire officials say the fire was contained to the RV.