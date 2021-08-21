Firefighters respond to RV fire in Sisquoc

Firefighters responding to a report of a brush fire near Sisquoc arrived to find a large RV in flames.

The fire was reported at about 4 p.m. in the 5000 block of Dominion Rd.

Santa Barbara County Fire officials say firefighters arrived to find the RV burning near a building and took action to prevent the fire from spreading to the surrounding brush.

Crews are expected to remain on scene conducting mop-up until about 7 p.m.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Santa Barbara County Fire and Santa Maria Fire crews responded to the incident.