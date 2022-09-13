Firefighters respond to Santa Maria structure fire

UPDATE (9:50 p.m.): Fire crews have contained a structure fire that broke out in Santa Maria Monday night.

The fire was first reported at 8:42 p.m. at the 3200 block of Orcutt Rd.

Fire officials say that fire sprinklers kept the fire in check until crews arrived.

8 people are displaced by the fire and there are two missing cats.

Crews will remain on scene for mop-up.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

UPDATE (9:16 p.m.): Santa Barbara County Fire officials report that the fire has been knocked down.

The laundry room fire at a multi-story apartment complex is reported to have spread to the 2nd story, but the amount of fire extension is unknown.

—

Firefighters are responding to a 2nd alarm structure fire in Santa Maria.

The fire was first reported at 8:42 p.m. at the 3200 block of Orcutt Rd.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

