Firefighters respond to Santa Ynez house fire

Santa Barbara County Fire Department
Posted at 8:53 PM, Feb 22, 2023
Firefighters responded to a fire at a Santa Ynez house Wednesday night.

The fire was reported at 7:42 p.m. at the 3000 block of Figueroa Mountain Rd.

Fire officials say that all residents were evacuated and are accounted for.

Nobody was injured in the fire.

Firefighters will remain at the scene to look for any fire extension.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

